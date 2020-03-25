Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 8,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.11. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.02% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

