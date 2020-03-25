Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,182 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up approximately 2.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.28% of Ares Capital worth $22,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after buying an additional 332,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after acquiring an additional 516,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 374,362 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 10,432,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,259. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

