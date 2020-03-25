Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 10,432,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,259. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.67. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 130,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 770.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 389,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

