Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Insider Henry Beckwith Purchases 9,436 Shares

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) insider Henry Beckwith bought 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £10,002.16 ($13,157.27).

Henry Beckwith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Henry Beckwith bought 9,314 shares of Argentex Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £9,965.98 ($13,109.68).

Shares of Argentex Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.58). 249,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.24. Argentex Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 126 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 207 ($2.72).

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services worldwide. The company offers voice broking, an online platform and consultancy services for corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

