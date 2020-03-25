Argentum (ARG) Price Down 32.8% This Week

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

