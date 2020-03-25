Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) PT Raised to C$3.00

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

TSE:AR remained flat at $C$1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,518,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$2.87. The firm has a market cap of $198.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.