Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.40 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.40 ($8.60) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AT1. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.78 ($10.21).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR:AT1 traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €4.42 ($5.14). 7,619,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €6.07 ($7.06) and a 52-week high of €8.88 ($10.33). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.60.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.