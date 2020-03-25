Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.41% of Artesian Resources worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTNA stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 39,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,593. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $316.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

ARTNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

