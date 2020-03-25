Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for 3.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.30% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $54,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $79.40. The stock had a trading volume of 75,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,749. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

