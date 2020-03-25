Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ascential to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 569 ($7.48) to GBX 373 ($4.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 386.80 ($5.09).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 241.60 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 256.20 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 325.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 356.69. The firm has a market cap of $980.14 million and a P/E ratio of 127.16.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 8,823 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

