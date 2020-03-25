ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €296.00 ($344.19).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($395.35) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

About ASML

