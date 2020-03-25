ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $33,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ASML by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,070,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

ASML stock opened at $260.21 on Wednesday. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $182.77 and a 12-month high of $319.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

