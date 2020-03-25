Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) is EcoR1 Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 301.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793,368 shares during the period. Assembly Biosciences comprises 4.4% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 9.17% of Assembly Biosciences worth $48,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,346,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,491 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,829,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 549,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 129,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,155. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $478.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 611.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASMB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

