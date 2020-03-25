Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of HD Supply worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 41,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

