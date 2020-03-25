Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 72,072 Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 72,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.82.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Knight Equity downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.