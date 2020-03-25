Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lear by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

NYSE:LEA opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $159.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

