Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,948,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after acquiring an additional 605,684 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,038,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 857,357 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

