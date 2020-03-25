Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,284 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294,630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after buying an additional 464,899 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,707,000 after buying an additional 117,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,537,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,387,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,393,000 after buying an additional 431,069 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

STLD stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $198,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell B. Rinn purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,663.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

