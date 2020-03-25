Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.71 Million Stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Bunge by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bunge by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 88.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $803,332.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Heckman purchased 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,763.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of BG opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

