Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $661.04 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191,776 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 48,967 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $661,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.