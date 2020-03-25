Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

