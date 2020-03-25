Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 16,391 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CDK Global worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CDK Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CDK Global by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CDK Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

