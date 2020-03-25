Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.35% of Getty Realty worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $1,536,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $1,397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1,578.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Getty Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $240,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

GTY opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $758.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

Getty Realty Profile

