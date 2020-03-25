Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,501,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,766 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 616,987 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,630,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,129,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the period.

PGX opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

