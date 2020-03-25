Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,677 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,818,000 after purchasing an additional 125,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,130,000 after buying an additional 80,243 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 377,951 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

