Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,761 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,792,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

