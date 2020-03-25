Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,500 by Analysts at Barclays

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.28% from the stock’s current price.

ABF has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,260 ($29.73) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,789.55 ($36.69).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,709 ($22.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,297.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,404.48.

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.