Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,260 at Credit Suisse Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,260 ($29.73) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,789.55 ($36.69).

LON ABF traded up GBX 244.50 ($3.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,607.50 ($21.15). The company had a trading volume of 2,332,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,277.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,400.99. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.47.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

