Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CIO Purchases $663,255.00 in Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $663,255.00.

NYSE AGO traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.