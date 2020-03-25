Asura Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $33.00 (ASA)

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Asura Coin has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Asura Coin has a market cap of $4,033.04 and approximately $33.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asura Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Asura Coin Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io. The official message board for Asura Coin is medium.com/@asuracoin. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin.

Asura Coin Token Trading

Asura Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asura Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asura Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

