At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $397.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.75 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 518,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

