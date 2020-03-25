Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Position Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.99% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $462.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $58,502.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,649.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

