ATBCoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $34,686.82 and $28,796.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, TOPBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,707.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.03359972 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00657825 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.