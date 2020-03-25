ATC Coin (ATCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $59,017.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $59,017.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,482,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

