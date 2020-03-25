Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 137.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,980 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Atlantica Yield worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 140,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 575,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. Atlantica Yield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.32%. On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is 268.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

