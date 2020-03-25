Atlas Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.14 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $245,899.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02615783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00185186 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

