AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lessened by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,923 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 3.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $62,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,704 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in AT&T by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,813,000 after acquiring an additional 931,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

T stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. 30,120,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,640,800. The firm has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.