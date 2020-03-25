AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.32.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of T opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

