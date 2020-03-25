AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Citigroup

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

NYSE:T traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,987,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,473,734. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

