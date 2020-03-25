Auctus Trading Down 26.3% This Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $265,468.55 and $140.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.02580907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00183959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,536,915 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

