Auroracoin (AUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00001085 BTC on exchanges including ISX, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $55.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00031478 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00085289 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,617.91 or 1.00727502 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000877 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00066547 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, ISX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.