Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Analysts expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.16 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of ALV opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.53. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

