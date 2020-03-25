Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been given a C$9.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.04.

TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.82. 229,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$12.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.61.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

