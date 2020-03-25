Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at CIBC

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.04.

TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.82. 229,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.61.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

