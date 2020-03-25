AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $16.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $16.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.89 to $17.39. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $15.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $65.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $62.24 to $66.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $72.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $66.53 to $75.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,175.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,232.29.

Shares of AZO traded up $36.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $844.43. The stock had a trading volume of 359,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,855. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,005.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,112.24. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Creative Planning grew its position in AutoZone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

