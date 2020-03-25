Avast PLC (LON:AVST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avast PLC (LON:AVST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 500.40 ($6.58).

A number of research firms have commented on AVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

LON AVST traded up GBX 37.40 ($0.49) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 374 ($4.92). 6,009,846 shares of the company traded hands. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 395.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 422.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

