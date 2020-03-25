Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Avery Dennison worth $43,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Avery Dennison by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.76. 1,125,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,501. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

