Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

NYSE AVY opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,031,000 after buying an additional 879,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,638,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,665,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,243,000 after buying an additional 115,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,990,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

