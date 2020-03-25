Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Patrick D. Walsh Purchases 30,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. 304,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,104. The company has a market cap of $223.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 2.61. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 961,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 324,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 804,833 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 450,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

