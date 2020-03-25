Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Acquires $275,840.00 in Stock

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director F Robert Salerno bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00.

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,911,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,818. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a market cap of $996.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,553 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,375,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,770,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3,517.0% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 619,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 602,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.